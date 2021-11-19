3 Shot at Another Aurora School

(Newser) – Three people were shot Friday in the parking lot of a high school in the Denver suburb of Aurora, and the school went on lockdown, police said Friday. On Monday, six students from another Aurora high school were shot and injured at a park near their school. The Aurora Police Department tweeted that two of the people shot shortly before 12:30pm outside Hinkley High School were taken to a hospital and that a third managed to get to a hospital on their own. As students were allowed out of the school, TV images showed them walking calmly and hugging parents, the AP reports.

Police cars converged on the high school with officers setting up yellow crime tape in the parking lot. Gov. Jared Polis said he was thinking about the two injured people in the hospital—and added that the back-to-back shootings are a message that action to curb youth violence is needed. "We as a state have to redouble our efforts on public safety," said Polis, a Democrat. Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said after Monday's shooting that everyone should be outraged by gun violence. "There is a violence crisis across the nation right now, and so I think we all need to pay attention," she said.