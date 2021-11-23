(Newser) – Update: If you were somewhat horrified by the video of '80s pop sensation Tiffany swearing at fans in Florida earlier this month, you weren't alone. Tiffany herself has been "horrified for the last couple of days," the singer said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday night that starts with her belting out a few seconds of "I Think We're Along Now" (on key). Florida Today reports she addressed her fans, saying, "I am so sorry. I panicked. It's not often that I lose my voice. And I got up there and just absolutely had a panic attack—a meltdown. And out of my frustration, I said things that I don't mean at all. I love you guys so very, very much." Our original story from Monday follows.

story continues below

Back in January, News4Jax reported that Tiffany Darwish (aka Tiffany of '80s pop fame) was "finding new ways to connect with her fans" during the pandemic. On Saturday, the 50-year-old singer, known for such hits as "Could've Been" and "I Think We're Alone Now," showed one odd way of connecting with said fans during a performance in Lake Park, Fla. The New York Post reports that the former teen idol, who was on the stage barefoot, was working her way through the latter song when she suddenly "lashed out at the crowd for an unknown reason."

"F--- you, guys," Tiffany said into the mic, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ. She cursed again, then yelled defiantly to the crowd, "This is my hit! I'm gonna sing it right!" Tiffany then continued her hoarse, pitchy belting out of the song, seeming to forget some of the words. Her rep tells TMZ those issues are partly what caused Tiffany's outburst, as she'd lost her voice and become frustrated. TMZ notes "it's possible some concertgoers were heckling," which could have irritated Tiffany more.

Reaction to her performance has ranged from people being weirded out to sympathy. "How many times has she had to sing that damn song," one fan defended her, per the Post. "She must absolutely hate it by now to the point of night terrors!" There's been no word from the singer about Saturday's show, the last one scheduled on her Shadows US Tour. On Sunday, however, Tiffany posted a photo of herself on Instagram, wearing a T-shirt with the words "Children Behave" (the opening lyric from "I Think We're Alone Now") and the caption, "Happy Sunday ... Hope you're all behaving." (Read more Tiffany stories.)