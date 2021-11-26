(Newser) – A 31-year-old woman in Chicago was mourning the death of her 14-year-old son when she was shot dead in the same spot he had died only three days earlier. Kevin Tinker Jr. had been walking home from a friend's house in the Roseland neighborhood shortly after 5pm Sunday when he was fatally shot multiple times, his father tells CBS Chicago. "He was a good kid. He didn't gang bang" but "some violence found him," said Kevin Tinker Sr. Kevin's mother, Delisa Tucker, was lighting candles at the site of his death early Wednesday when she was also shot and killed, according to a GoFundMe page.

Police, who found her on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest shortly after midnight, said there were no witnesses to the killing. "We need justice for Delisa and Kevin. That's all we want,” family friend Michelle Tharpe told CBS. "They didn't deserve this." She urged people to donate to the GoFundMe page she created to raise funds for funeral expenses and Tucker's other five children, between the ages of 4 and 15, who are now without a mother. On the page, she writes that Tucker "lost her mother and brother last year and now this … This world is so cold."

Police are now asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects linked to Kevin's murder. They've released store surveillance footage showing two Black males in black hoodies getting into a silver-colored Nissan hatchback, per WGN. "If you see these individuals, DO NOT APPROACH! Call 911," police said. There have been 3,105 shooting incidents in Chicago this year as of Nov. 8, for a 10% increase over 2020 and 66% increase over 2019, per ABC News. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, 729 people have been killed this year, compared to 775 in all of 2020 and 501 in 2019.