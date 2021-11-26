Aaron Rodgers' Toe Is Now the Subject of Discussion

(Newser) – If you didn't expect to spend part of your week wondering about Aaron Rodgers' toe, welcome to the club. The Green Bay Packers quarterback's digit has been the subject of discussion since Tuesday, when Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee show and touched on the toe injury he has been dealing with since he returned to the game after contracting COVID. In the interview, he described it as "a little worse than turf toe" and likely involving a bone issue. Later, they circled back to his health, and Rodgers stated, "I’m thankful that I felt good in just a few days, and didn’t have any lingering effects, other than the COVID toe."

The following day, Rodgers "went to great lengths," as the Washington Post puts it, to make clear that his quip about COVID toe was indeed just a quip. (Both the Post and ESPN report the Wall Street Journal reported it as fact.) Those "great lengths" included offering up his bare foot to the camera during a Zoom media session to show that his left foot is free of lesions. "Oh, there’s no lesions whatsoever. Oh, what a surprise," Rodgers said with a note of sarcasm. "No, that’s actually called disinformation, when you perpetuate false information about an individual. I have a fractured toe," a left pinkie, specifically. He said he injured it during his isolation period while "trying to ramp up my conditioning." (Read more Aaron Rodgers stories.)