(Newser) – A trio of shootings across the US left three dead and nearly a dozen injured on Black Friday. NBC News reports that the three fatalities happened at an apartment in Nashville, Tenn., in an incident that also left four injured. Per WKRN, police responded to the shooting that took place in the northern part of the city shortly before 10pm, finding three young men said to be in their teens or early 20s dead inside. Four other individuals were injured and taken to a nearby medical center, where they were reported to be in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries as of Saturday morning. Police say two guns were recovered and that there was no sign of forced entry into the apartment. Homicide Unit detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.

Meanwhile, shootings at two separate shopping malls left even more injuries in their wake. WRAL reports that six people in total were hurt Friday afternoon during a shooting event at the Southpoint mall in Durham, including a 10-year-old who was hit by a ricocheting bullet. The child is said to not have life-threatening injuries. Durham police say two others suffered gunshot wounds, and that three more individuals were injured but not from gunfire; those unspecified injuries were caused during the mall's evacuation. Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews says the shooting "occurred between two groups that knew each other." One person has been detained. NBC News reports on the third shooting at Tacoma Mall in Washington state on Friday evening, which police say left one person hospitalized with serious injuries. No arrests have yet been reported.