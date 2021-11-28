Canada Wrote Ryan Reynolds a Song

(Newser) – Ryan Reynolds is known for his funny online persona, his acting, and--perhaps most notably for folks back in Canada--for his love for his native country. Now Canada has shown him love right back, officially, with the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award. And it came with a song. Per Global News, the Deadpool star was awarded the honor Friday by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and with it a musical tribute from fellow Canadian and Barenaked Ladies co-founder Steven Page. “A genuine Canadian icon, like Shatner or Alex Trebek, you’re almost as juicy as Bruno Gerussi and much better known in Quebec,” runs one of the song's many humorous lines. Reynolds shared the song's video with news of his honor to Twitter, along with a split screen of his reaction.

story continues below

Spoiler alert: he gets a little emotional. "I'm not crying. It's just maple syrup," he joked. "@stevenpage is a friend and legend for wasting this amazing song on me." Jokes aside, Canada's love for Reynolds isn't just idol worship. The 45-year-old has frequently championed Canadian causes, a fact Page touts with the line: “You shine a spotlight on the people who might not otherwise get to be seen." As the Toronto Star notes, Reynolds and his actress wife Blake Lively donated to multiple groups in Canada when the pandemic first hit, including a $200,000 donation to St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia for its Indigenous women’s leadership center. Just this past Friday, Reynolds posted about donating to the Canadian Red Cross to aid flood victims in British Columbia and urged fans to do the same. (Read more Ryan Reynolds stories.)