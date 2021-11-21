 
X

Another Body Found After Devastating Landslide

Drivers swept to their deaths off Canada highway
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 21, 2021 8:45 AM CST
4th Body Found After Canada Landslide
A tractor drives over a flooded road following heavy rain and mudslides in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021.   (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Newser) – The British Columbia Coroners Service has confirmed the discovery of three more bodies near the village of Pemberton, bringing to four the number of people who died in a landslide caused by heavy rains that swept vehicles off the road. The search continues for a fifth body, chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a statement Saturday, per the AP. The mudslide occurred Monday when a wave of rock and debris covered a section of the highway between Lillooet and Pemberton. The body of a woman was recovered Monday. Lapointe said another body was recovered Wednesday and two additional bodies were found on Thursday.

story continues below

“Efforts continued Friday to locate a fifth person reported as missing, but unfortunately those attempts were unsuccessful,” she said. The British Columbia government announced Friday it is limiting the amount of fuel people can purchase at gas stations in some parts of the province and is restricting nonessential travel as highways begin to reopen following the storms. Provincial Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said nonessential vehicles will be limited to about eight gallons per trip to the gas station. The order is expected to last until Dec. 1. Environment Canada says 24 B.C. communities received close to 4 inches of rain from Saturday to Monday. The precautionary closure of the Trans Mountain Pipeline during the flooding has raised concerns about a fuel shortage in province’s Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. (Read more British Columbia stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X