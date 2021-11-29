 
10 Best, Worst Cities for Singles

From Madison to Glendale
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 29, 2021 8:27 AM CST
The skyline of downtown Madison, Wisconsin.   (AP Photo/Wisconsin State Journal, John Hart)

(Newser) – Roughly half the US adult population is single, according to WalletHub, but that doesn't mean it's always easy for singletons to connect. The site ranked 182 US cities using metrics such as the number of single people, the depth of online dating opportunities, and the cost of a two-person meal. On the extremes, Madison, Wis., fared best and Glendale, Calif., the worst. For the record, Burlington, Vt., had the highest percentage of singles, but it came in at No. 14 on the overall rankings.

The top 10:

  1. Madison, Wis., 64.94 (overall score)
  2. Seattle, 63.10
  3. Portland, Ore., 62.23
  4. Denver, 61.34
  5. Austin, Texas, 59.96
  6. San Francisco, 59.88
  7. Minneapolis, 59.83
  8. Portland, Maine, 59.80
  9. Tucson, Ariz., 59.28
  10. Boise, Idaho, 59.16

And the bottom 10:

  1. Laredo, Texas, 42.84
  2. Winston-Salem, NC, 42.21
  3. Jackson, Miss., 42.03
  4. Moreno Valley, Calif., 41.79
  5. Pembroke Pines, Fla., 41.69
  6. Montgomery, Ala., 41.57
  7. Fort Smith, Ariz., 40.83
  8. Hialeah, Fla., 38.97
  9. Brownsville, Texas, 37.19
  10. Glendale, Calif., 37.05
