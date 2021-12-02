Lululemon Sues Peloton Over Clothing Line

(Newser) – Lululemon and Peloton once had a co-branding agreement, which they ended this year. Peloton said the breakup was friendly, but you wouldn't know it from the court filings. On Monday, Lululemon filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Peloton over five of its products, the New York Times reports. Lululemon had warned Peloton on Nov. 11 that it would sue unless Peloton stopped selling its "copy-cat products." Then last week, Peloton tried to head its rival off by asking a court to declare that its products did not step on any of Lululemon's patents.

For years, Peloton put its logo on clothing from other manufacturers—including Lululemon—and sold it, per CNBC. But it's recently shifted to designing, making, and selling its own leggings, sports bras, and workout tanks. Its rival said Peloton cut corners. "Peloton did not spend the time, effort, and expense to create an original product line," Lululemon's lawsuit says. "Instead, Peloton imitated several of Lululemon's innovative designs and sold knock-offs of Lululemon’s products, claiming them as its own." In its filing, Peloton says its line "has clear and obvious differences that allow the products to be easily distinguished."

Lululemon said the Peloton products that infringed its patents are the Strappy Bra, High Neck Bra, Cadent Peak Bra, Cadent Laser Dot Bra, and Cadent Laser Dot Leggings. In addition, Lululemon said the One Lux Tight is an imitation of its bestselling Align pants, per CNN. Peloton argues that it's not hard to tell the two companies' products apart. Lululemon asked a federal court in Los Angeles for an injunction and triple damages. (Read more patent infringement stories.)