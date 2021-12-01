Before Oxford High School Shooting, Rumors of Attack

(Newser) – Authorities have identified the three children killed in a Michigan school shooting Tuesday as Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17. Myre died in a deputy's patrol car en route to the hospital, the AP reports. Seven Oxford High School students aged 14 to 17 are still hospitalized, including one girl who is on a ventilator following surgery, and a teacher who received a graze wound has been treated and released. Meanwhile, more is coming out about the suspect, a 15-year-old sophomore who was arrested (with seven rounds of ammunition still in his gun) minutes after police arrived at the school:

The 9mm Sig Sauer used in the shooting was owned by the as-yet-unidentified suspect's father, and the suspect had posted about using the firearm for target practice. The parents: The suspect's parents have visited their son since his arrest and advised him to exercise his right not to talk to investigators, and he has asked for a lawyer, police say. A motive is not yet known. "The person that’s got the most insight and the motive is not talking," the sheriff says. Some students say the suspect had been bullied.

