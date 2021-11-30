Several Injured in Michigan School Shooting

(Newser) – Four to six people were injured in a shooting at a high school north of Detroit around 1pm Tuesday, authorities say. No fatalities have been confirmed but police are still looking for additional victims at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, WXYZ reports. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect was arrested and a handgun was recovered, reports the AP. The sheriff's office says the shooter apparently acted alone. Multiple patrol and EMS unit responded to the scene along with a SWAT team, authorities say.

The school was locked down during the incident, with students sheltering in classrooms. "Oakland County Sheriff’s Department has secured the scene. Oxford High School students and staff are systematically being evacuated to the Meijer Garden Center and may be picked up there," district officials said in a message to parents, per ClickOnDetroit. "Any students with their own transportation have been allowed to leave. All other district schools are in lockdown for safety purposes and are in no danger." (Read more school shooting stories.)