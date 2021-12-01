 
Wife of Famed Music Exec Killed in Home Invasion

Jacqueline Avant was wife of Clarence Avant, mother-in-law of Netflix CEO Ted Hastings
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 1, 2021 12:33 PM CST
Netflix CEO's Mother-in-Law Killed in Home Invasion
Jacqueline Avant and Clarence Avant attend the world premiere of "The Black Godfather," at Paramount Studios on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

(Newser) – An 81-year-old woman with prominent ties to the entertainment industry was killed in a Beverly Hills-area home invasion early Wednesday. Deadline reports Jacqueline Avant was shot and killed in her home in the Trousdale Estates. She is the wife of longtime music executive Clarence Avant, famed for signing Bill Withers (best known for hits like "Lean on Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine") to his Sussex Records. The Avants are parents to Nicole Avant, who is married to Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Nicole Avant produced the 2019 Netflix film The Black Godfather, a documentary about her dad.

The Hollywood Reporter received confirmation from a Netflix rep that Clarence, who was reportedly home at the time, was not injured. TMZ, which first reported the news, says a security guard was wounded. Police received a 911 call at 2:23am. The Hollywood Reporter elaborates on Clarence Avant's career, reporting he mentored and helped launch the careers of artists including Michael Jackson, LA Reid and Babyface, and became chair of Motown Records in 1993. The Avants married in 1967 and also have a son, Alexander Du Bois Avant. (Read more home invasion stories.)

