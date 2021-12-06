(Newser) – For weeks, it was a mystery of the highest order. How did a California couple perish with their 1-year-old daughter and dog on a California hiking trail? In October, the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office ended the speculation by announcing that Ellen Chung, 31, Jonathan Gerrish, 45, daughter Miju, and dog Oski succumbed to the heat—specifically to hyperthermia and dehydration. And now the San Francisco Chronicle has obtained 77 pages of investigative reports backing up that conclusion. One of the wrenching details is that it appears the couple spent their final moments trying to save their daughter. Among the key points:

