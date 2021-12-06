After Emotional Win, Game Ball Doesn't Go to a Player

(Newser) – The Detroit Lions finally won their first game of the season on Sunday, and they did so in dramatic fashion. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an 11-yard TD to Amon-Ra St. Brown on the final play of the game as the Lions beat Minnesota 29-27, reports MLive. You can watch the drama unfold here, via NFL.com. After the game, coach Dan Campbell singled out 11 names, but none had anything to do with football. Instead they were the four students killed and seven others wounded in last week's shooting at nearby Oxford High School.

"I just, I want us to not forget these names," Campbell said, per the Detroit News. He listed them one by one: "Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, Justin Shilling, Tate Myre, Phoebe Arthur, Jon Asciutto, Riley Franz, Elijah Mueller, Kylie Ossege, Aiden Watso, and Molly Darnell, who's a teacher."

Campbell (it was also his first win as head coach) dedicated the game ball to the community of Oxford, which is about 40 miles from Detroit. Lions players wore "O" decals on their helmets during the game, and they went through pregame warmups wearing Oxford Wildcats shirts and caps. "Those names, for all those will never be forgotten and they’re in our hearts and our prayers, and all the families and not to mention all those that were affected by all of this," said Campbell. "The classmates, the brothers and sisters, the cousins, the teachers ... everybody." (Read more Detroit Lions stories.)