Man Who Helped Suspect's Parents Comes Forward

Andrzej Sikora, a Detroit-area artist, has come forward as the person police were seeking after they located James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the suspected Oxford High School shooter. Authorities said someone may have helped the Crumbleys as they fled law enforcement, and Sikora says through a lawyer that the couple did indeed hide out in his studio. But, he says, he "did not really know what was going on," and did not know there were warrants out for their arrest, CNN reports. He also says he didn't realize the Crumbleys stayed overnight in the workspace, WWMT reports. Sikora's lawyer says his client "got roped into" the situation, and that the Crumbleys "went to him for safety" at a time when there was "a lot of confusion."

The lawyer also says his client did not know the Crumbleys well, though he was "friendly" with them. He came forward after hearing of the couple's arrest and is now fully cooperating with the investigation. The Oakland County Sheriff says his office continues to investigate and may recommend the county prosecutor pursue charges related to aiding and abetting or obstruction of justice, but it's not yet clear whether that will happen. The Crumbleys have pleaded not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter; their teenage son is charged as an adult with terrorism and first-degree murder, among other things, for the shooting that left four teens dead. (Read more Michigan stories.)