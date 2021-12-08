Nick Cannon's 5-Month-Old Dies From Brain Tumor

(Newser) – Nick Cannon's youngest child died Sunday at just five months old. Cannon and model Alyssa Scott had previously kept the health struggles of their baby, Zen, born in June, private, TMZ reports. But on The Nick Cannon Show Tuesday, an emotional Cannon revealed the story to viewers, explaining that at around two months old, Zen had developed a cough, his breathing seemed odd, and his head was large, E! reports. Thinking they'd have a "routine" visit with the doctor, Cannon said, the couple was instead told Zen had "hydrocephalus that is pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumor—brain cancer," Cannon said. Fluid was building up in his brain, and doctors drained it, but Zen's condition took a turn for the worse around Thanksgiving.

On Sunday, Cannon and Scott took him to the beach, and he died later that day. Cannon has fathered seven children with four different women, and four of those children were born in the last year and a half: twins Zillion and Zion were born earlier in June to DJ Abby De La Rosa, and Powerful Queen, his second child with Brittany Bell, was born in December. (His first two children are the twins he had with Mariah Carey.) In August, Cannon discussed the unconventional arrangement, Today reports. "That’s a Euro-centric concept when you think about the ideas of, like, you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life," he said, adding that "women lead" all the decisions in his relationships. (Read more Nick Cannon stories.)