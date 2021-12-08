Elizabeth Holmes Again Struggles Under Cross-Examination

(Newser) – Elizabeth Holmes was cross-examined again Tuesday in her fraud trial, and admitted under questioning from prosecutors that she gave journalist Roger Parloff incorrect information for his 2014 Fortune cover story on Theranos. Reading the statement from the article that Theranos offered 200 finger-prick blood tests and would soon offer more than 1,000, federal prosecutor Robert Leach asked Holmes if she agreed with him that this was "an incorrect statement," CNBC reports. "I believe that now," Holmes said. Prosecutors say Holmes used that article to lure investors, but on the stand she said she couldn't recall sending it to potential investors.

Indeed, Holmes once again struggled to recall things the prosecution asked her about, much like her first day of cross-examination, the AP reports, prompting Leach to repeatedly show Holmes her own emails from the time period in question. Of one such email, which linked to the Fortune article, Holmes admitted, "I think I could have handled those communications differently." But she continued to insist that, though "there was still work to be done" at the time, she firmly believed what she was telling investors. "When I testified we could do it, I fully believe we could do it," she said. Holmes will return to the stand Wednesday. The jury is expected to begin deliberations within the next two weeks.