Rapper Slim 400 Shot to Death

(Newser) – The rapper Slim 400 cheated death in 2019 when he was shot at least eight times but survived. On Wednesday night, however, the rapper was shot once again, this time fatally, reports NBC News. Slim 400's real name was Vincent Cochran, and reports differed on whether he was 33 or 34. The shooting took place about 8pm in Inglewood, California, and no arrests have been made. Slim 400 was born in Germany to military parents but raised in Compton. The Los Angeles Times lists some of his better-known songs as “Goapele,” with YG, and “Piru,” with YG and Redrum 187.

Police sources tell TMZ, which first reported the shooting, that it appears to be a case of "wrong place, wrong time" and not part of a gang feud. People collects this tribute from journalist Jeff "Passion" Weiss: "RIP Slim 400," he tweeted. "A Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history—who made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap songs full of sober gravity and blunt force." (Read more rapper stories.)