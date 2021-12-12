 
Another Zodiac Killer? FBI On Alert Over Albany Letters

Media outlets contacted by self-proclaimed 'Chinese Zodiac Killer'
By Josh Gardner,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 12, 2021 7:15 AM CST
Letters to NY Station Claim To Be From 'Chinese Zodiac Killer'
A San Francisco Police Department wanted bulletin and copies of letters from the original Zodiac Killer   (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

(Newser) – The FBI is on alert in upstate New York after multiple news media outlets reportedly received letters from a writer claiming to be the "Chinese Zodiac Killer." Per the Albany Times Union, the Bureau is investigating incidents at several television stations in the New York capital and notified other area outlets to be on alert. Per People, the FBI told media not to open any additional letters received in order to preserve potential DNA or other forensic evidence.

The FBI said in a statement there is no threat to the community but declined to comment on any of the letters' contents and it wasn't immediately clear how many stations received the letters. The Times Union reported they did not receive a letter, though in 1973 the newspaper did receive a letter from someone claiming to be the infamous Zodiac Killer and threatening to commit more murders after they published a piece about the serial killer, per the Daily Beast.
