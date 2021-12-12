Another Zodiac Killer? FBI On Alert Over Albany Letters

(Newser) – The FBI is on alert in upstate New York after multiple news media outlets reportedly received letters from a writer claiming to be the "Chinese Zodiac Killer." Per the Albany Times Union, the Bureau is investigating incidents at several television stations in the New York capital and notified other area outlets to be on alert. Per People, the FBI told media not to open any additional letters received in order to preserve potential DNA or other forensic evidence.

