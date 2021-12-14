Here Are America's Most Caring Cities

(Newser) – In a world that's become unpredictable, it's comforting to know that across the country, there are still people who care. In some US cities, that compassion and concern for others' well-being has taken priority, and WalletHub is giving them their due. The site looked at America's 100 biggest cities, analyzing more than three dozen metrics in three main categories: caring for the community (which includes favors done for neighbors, the share of volunteer fire departments, and how much money residents give to charity); caring for the vulnerable (ie, animal protection laws, homeless shelters, and the like); and caring in the workforce, which includes doctors, nurses, and first responders per capita, as well as such things as how teachers care for students. Madison, Wis., came out on top, with Boston and New York not far behind. See what other cities made the top 10:

