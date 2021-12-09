 
America's Most, Least Fun Cities

Chicago outranks NYC on Wallethub list
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 8, 2021 6:09 PM CST
America's 10 Most Fun Cities
What happens in Vegas put it at the top of Wallethub's list.   (Getty Images/f11photo)

(Newser) – Fun means different things to different people, so Wallethub looked at no fewer than 65 different metrics for its list of this year's most fun cities in America, including the availability of dozens of kinds of recreation and entertainment facilities, the local nightlife—and how much it all costs. Las Vegas, perhaps unsurprisingly, came out on top, while Pearl City, a residential area west of Honolulu, Hawaii, came in last at No. 182, with some of the lowest figures for bars and restaurants per capita. New York City was No. 10—it was in first place for park playgrounds per capita, but had the most expensive beer of any city except Brownsville, Texas, which was No. 181. The rankings, which can be seen in full here:

Most fun cities:

  1. Las Vegas, Nevada
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Atlanta, Georgia
  4. Miami, Florida
  5. New Orleans, Louisiana
  6. San Francisco, California
  7. Austin, Texas
  8. Chicago, Illinois
  9. Honolulu, Hawaii
  10. New York, New York

Least fun cities

  1. Rancho Cucamonga, California
  2. Bridgeport, Connecticut
  3. South Burlington, Vermont
  4. Yonkers, New York
  5. Fontana, California
  6. Moreno Valley, California
  7. Ontario, California
  8. Oxnard, California
  9. Brownsville, Texas
  10. Pearl City, Hawaii
(Brownsville was also No. 181 in Wallethub's list of the best cities for singles.)

