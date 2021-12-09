America's Most, Least Fun Cities

(Newser) – Fun means different things to different people, so Wallethub looked at no fewer than 65 different metrics for its list of this year's most fun cities in America, including the availability of dozens of kinds of recreation and entertainment facilities, the local nightlife—and how much it all costs. Las Vegas, perhaps unsurprisingly, came out on top, while Pearl City, a residential area west of Honolulu, Hawaii, came in last at No. 182, with some of the lowest figures for bars and restaurants per capita. New York City was No. 10—it was in first place for park playgrounds per capita, but had the most expensive beer of any city except Brownsville, Texas, which was No. 181. The rankings, which can be seen in full here:



Most fun cities:

Las Vegas, Nevada Orlando, Florida Atlanta, Georgia Miami, Florida New Orleans, Louisiana San Francisco, California Austin, Texas Chicago, Illinois Honolulu, Hawaii New York, New York

Least fun cities

Rancho Cucamonga, California Bridgeport, Connecticut South Burlington, Vermont Yonkers, New York Fontana, California Moreno Valley, California Ontario, California Oxnard, California Brownsville, Texas Pearl City, Hawaii