The Goldbergs Loses Star Over Alleged Misconduct

(Newser) – Jeff Garlin, a longtime series regular on ABC comedy series The Goldbergs, has left the show during production of its ninth season following multiple misconduct allegations, Deadline reports. Garlin, who plays the patriarch of the titular family, confirmed he'd been facing an HR investigation into his on-set behavior for the past three years in an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this month. He said Sony Pictures Entertainment, which produces the show, felt he created an unsafe workplace. "Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace—I don't understand how that is," said Garlin, who also stars in HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm.

A Goldbergs staffer told Deadline that Garlin was "extremely verbally and emotionally abusive." He reportedly screamed at a female stand-in to "get the f--- out of my way" and referred to female crew members by offensive nicknames. A source also alleged that after a camera assistant complained about his use of the word "vagina," he put his hands around the woman and repeatedly spoke the word in her face. Garlin told Vanity Fair that he would say things like "Oh my vagina," but it wasn't directed at anyone. "If someone is offended indirectly by what I'm saying, and they don't think it's funny, my response is 'Get over it,'" he said.

"I am always a kind and thoughtful person," he continued. "I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people's pain." He added the sides were working toward a solution. A mutual agreement came Wednesday, cementing Garlin's immediate exit, per Deadline. The outlet notes Garlin "was believed to have one more day of shooting left at the most this season." It's unclear what the show will do with his character, Murray, per Variety. The Goldbergs lost another series regular, actor George Segal, when he died from bypass surgery complications in March. During the ninth season premiere, his character, Pops, was revealed to have died in his sleep.