Mexican Singer May Be Latest Victim of Femicide

A Mexican singer and actress was fatally shot Tuesday evening while waiting to pick up her 11-year-old son from soccer practice. Tania Mendoza was waiting with other parents outside a sporting complex in Cuernavaca, Morelos state, when two armed men arrived on a motorbike, per the BBC. One stepped off and shot Mendoza multiple times before the pair fled the scene. Police said a search for suspects resulted in no arrests.

The Morelos State Attorney General's Office said it will investigate the case as femicide, meaning the "intentional murder of women because of their gender," per the BBC. It's a "shocking epidemic" in Mexico, according to Amnesty International, which notes there were 3,723 murders of women reported in the country last year—roughly 10 per day. Of those, a third were femicides. Mendoza, 42, reportedly told the Attorney General's Office about receiving several death threats following a 2010 kidnapping.

She and her husband, Rafael Sánchez Rojas, and then-6-month-old son were taken from the couple's carwash business to a location where they were beaten. After their release hours later, Mendoza is said to have received extortion demands and an order to leave Morelos, per the Sun. She appeared in numerous soap operas after a breakout role in the 2005 film La Mera Reyna del Sur (The Mere Queen of the South). She'd also recorded five albums, per the BBC.