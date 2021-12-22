Billionaire Leaves Mormon Church Over LGBTQ+ Stance

(Newser) – In what is being referred to as an unusual move, a high-profile member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is leaving—and making it publicly known that he's doing so because of the church's stance on certain issues. "I believe the Mormon Church has hindered global progress in women’s rights, civil rights and racial equality, and LGBTQ+ rights," wrote Jeff T. Green in a letter to the church's president that was first published by the Salt Lake Tribune. Green, a Utah native currently living in California, is the billionaire founder and CEO of advertising technology firm the Trade Desk, the Washington Post reports. Prior to leaving the church, he was believed to be one of the wealthiest Mormons.

"While most members are good people trying to do right, I believe the church is actively and currently doing harm in the world," writes Green, who says he started coming to these conclusions more than 10 years ago and has not been active in the church since. Green, 44, said 11 of his family members as well as one friend are also leaving the church, the New York Times reports. He also expressed concern with the church's $48 billion investment fund, paid for by members' contributions; in recent years the church has been accused of misleading members about how funds are used, the AP reports. Green, a former Mormon missionary and Brigham Young University grad, also announced this week he's donating $600,000 to LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality Utah, and that he will ultimately give away more than 90% of his wealth.