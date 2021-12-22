(Newser) – A nanny shoved a stroller carrying a 1-year-old out of the path of a pickup truck in New York City on Monday before the vehicle slammed into her instead. "The stroller came to a stop on its side against a row of parked cars," feet from 52-year-old mother of two Arcellie "Celi" Muschamp, "who was left lying on the pavement with one of her UGG boots torn in half by the impact," the New York Daily News reports. She has since undergone successful brain surgery and is recovering in an intensive care unit, Muschamp's daughter tells the outlet. She's said to be in critical condition. An eyewitness says the Brooklyn resident acted quickly to save little Rowan's life as a speeding truck turned into their path around 10:40am Monday. "The nanny must have, at the very last minute, pushed the stroller ahead of her," the man says.

Rowan's mother, 34-year-old Katie Duhaime, isn't surprised. "That is 100% her nature, to put others first," she tells the Daily News of the "super-loving nanny." "She's been a part of our family for the past year without question ... I just hope she pulls through." On a GoFundMe page, Duhaime's husband, Patrick Mullen, writes that Rowan "was amazingly unscathed," adding that "the doctors have called it a miracle." Muschamp's daughter, Razhel Muschamp, tells the Daily News that her mother has worked as a nanny for two decades since immigrating to New York from Belize in the 1990s. She adds the driver of the pickup, who authorities tell People was a 68-year-old man, was at fault: "The driver failed to yield. He wasn't supposed to make that turn." No charges have been laid. (Read more New York City stories.)