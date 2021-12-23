Congresswoman Loses Vehicle at Gunpoint

(Newser) – A congresswoman was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint Wednesday in a South Philadelphia park. Democratic Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was walking to her parked SUV after an afternoon meeting, a spokesperson said, when two armed men drove up. They demanded her keys, WPVI reports, then drove away with Scanlon's 2017 Acura MDX. In the Acura were her personal cellphone, government cellphone, purse, and identification. Scanlon was physically unharmed, per NBC News.

story continues below

The spokeswoman said Scanlon was grateful to Philadelphia police and the Sergeant at Arms at the Capitol for their coordination "to ensure her continued safety." Scanlon is in her second term representing parts of South Philadelphia and nearby areas in Pennsylvania. Philadelphia's mayor issued a statement decrying the crime. "It's disheartening, and quite frankly infuriating, that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of tranquility and peace," said Mayor Jim Kenney. (Read more carjacking stories.)