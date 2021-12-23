Actor in Christmas Favorite Accused of Assault

(Newser) – Home Alone actor Devin Ratray surrendered to authorities in Oklahoma on Wednesday after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, police said. Ratray, who played older brother Buzz McAllister in the 1990 Christmas movie, was released from jail shortly after his booking on two domestic assault and battery complaints, police said, per the AP. Ratray, 44, was in Oklahoma City earlier this month for an event called “Buzzed with Buzz,” which was promoted as a screening of the film along with a question-and-answer session with Ratray.

An affidavit says Ratray hit and choked his girlfriend and said, “This is how you die,” but Ratray denies those allegations, reports Oklahoma City TV station KFOR. “Mr. Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything in regards to anything like that,” says his attorney, Scott Adams. In the affidavit, Ratray's girlfriend alleges he was drunk and became angry with her at a bar when she gave pre-signed autographs to two women but did not charge the women. She told police he assaulted her later at their hotel.