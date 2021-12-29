Thieves Seize UPS Truck and Driver, Stealing Cargo

(Newser) – Thieves seized a loaded UPS tractor-trailer on an Atlanta street on Tuesday, tying up the driver and taking him with them. The driver was unharmed in the crime, NBC reports. The 18-wheeler was stopped at a traffic light about 3:30am when a gunman got into the cab and ordered the driver to head for a secluded area. "Once they pulled off the road the suspect was able to get the driver out of the truck," a police sergeant said, per WXIA. Several people then tied the driver up and moved cargo from the truck to another vehicle.

When company employees realized the truck was overdue, they tracked it with GPS. The driver was found uninjured in the trailer about 9:15am, a police statement said. Investigators said less than one-fourth of the truck's load was stolen. The driver did the right thing by complying with the hijackers' demands, police said. "There's no amount of property out there worth possibly having your life taken," said Sgt. Jarius Daugherty. (Read more UPS stories.)