Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Left Kids Dead Has Outburst in Court

(Newser) – The driver accused of hitting a group of six children at a bus stop, killing two of them, was arrested Tuesday after allegedly fleeing the scene of the Monday afternoon crash in Wilton Manors, Florida. Police used a bumper left at the scene and a partial VIN to track him down at his girlfriend's house. In court Wednesday, Sean Charles Greer apparently didn't want to be at the hearing, knocking over a podium and causing a physical altercation with a deputy, NBC Miami reports. He was led out of the room, leading the judge to say, "We seem to have lost him for a moment." "He didn’t want to come back before the judge," someone can be heard answering on the recording of the hearing. Ultimately, Greer, 27, was ordered held without bond because of two prior probation violations and being considered a flight risk, CBS Miami reports.

Greer faces charges including tampering with evidence, failing to stop in an accident involving death, failing to stop in an accident involving serious injury, failing to remain at an accident involving death, failing to remain at an accident involving serious injury, driving with a suspended license that caused a death or serious injury, and probation violation in the deaths of Andrea Fleming, 6, and Paris Kyli-Ann Jones, 5. Injured in the crash were Draya Fleming, Laziyah Stokes, Johnathan Carter, and Audre Fleming; two remain in critical condition, one is in fair condition, and one has been released. Greer was driving behind the Broward County Transit bus, which stopped to let passengers off and was then attempting to merge back into traffic when Greer allegedly sped around it on the left, then veered right, nearly hitting the bus before going up onto the sidewalk.