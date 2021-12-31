'Let's Go Brandon' Caller Says He Might Run for Office

(Newser) – The Oregon prankster who told President Biden "Let's Go Brandon" in a Christmas Eve call to NORAD's Santa tracker is now considering a political career. "I do feel like God put me in this position for a reason," Jared Schmeck said in an interview with conservative Christian broadcaster Todd Starnes, per Newsweek. Asked if he had plans to run for pubic office, the father of four said, "I want to pray about it, see what God has for me. At the end of the day, I want his will for my life and the direction that it goes."

Schmeck, a 35-year-old former police officer who workss for an electric company, said he believes "that standing up is the right thing to do here as long as that message that I’m portraying is glorifying his name." Earlier this week, Schmeck argued that "Let's Go Brandon" means a lot more than "F Joe Biden," the Washington Post reports. It "encompasses the entirety of our frustration with Joe Biden, the administration, the leftist mob, the cancel culture, the mainstream media," he told Steve Bannon.

Schmeck also told Bannon's "War Room" show that he believes the 2020 election was "100% stolen." "Donald Trump is my president and he should still be president right now," he said, per the Oregonian. After his remarks to Starnes about running for office, the host said, "Something tells me if you do run, you’ll be invited to a certain place in Florida." Schmeck replied, "I would be honored." (Read more Let's Go Brandon stories.)