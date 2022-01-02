COVID Posts Knock Greene Off Twitter

(Newser) – Twitter shut down Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account on Sunday for what it called "repeated violations" of the social media platform's policy on COVID-19 misinformation. Twitter said it's a permanent suspension, Axios reports, imposed under its strike system that governs posts containing coronavirus misinformation. Her personal account is the one Greene used most often; her official congressional account, @RepMTG, remains active, per CNN. Twitter earlier slapped temporary restrictions on the Georgia Republican's account over misinformation about the 2020 presidential election and COVID-19.

"Social media platforms can't stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can't stop the truth," Greene said in a statement issued Sunday, adding, "We will overcome!" Greene incurred her fifth Twitter strike after a false tweet Saturday about "extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths." The post included a misleading chart built on unverified data, per the New York Times. Accounts reaching five strikes are not eligible to be restored under a policy announced in March.

Greene was assessed her fourth strike in August for falsely posting that the coronavirus vaccines were "failing" and masks don't stop the spread of the coronavirus, per the Hill. That brought a one-week suspension. The third strike came weeks earlier, after a tweet saying COVID-19 is only dangerous for people who are obese or older than 65. Greene, who has been fined multiple times for not wearing a mask on the floor of the House, also has compared coronavirus safety protocols to the Holocaust, per USA Today. CDC figures show more than 820,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the US since the pandemic began. (Read more Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)