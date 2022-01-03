Janet Jackson on New Documentary: 'Needs to Be Done'

(Newser) – "It's just something that needs to be done." So says Janet Jackson of the new documentary on her—titled Janet—in the opening minutes of a new extended trailer. The documentary airs Jan. 28 at 8pm ET on Lifetime, and USA Today rounds up some of the tidbits contained in the roughly 3.5-minute trailer. It promises a documentary "five years in the making" packed with "never before seen footage," and a film that will show Jackson as "mother," "sister," "lover," and "artist."

The trailer begins with an eye-popping slate of celebs sitting down against a black backdrop to share their impressions of Jackson: everyone from Paula Abdul and Whoopi Goldberg to Mariah Carey and Samuel L. Jackson. It then shifts to her hometown of Gary, Indiana, and speaks of Joe Jackson's quest to get his kids out—and up. "There were times when I didn't understand where I actually fit in," Janet Jackson says quietly. "My father was very strict. He was in charge of my life, my career. My father said, 'you're going to sing.'"

Mother Katherine Jackson is shown and is asked about Michael, who she says she can't talk about. Janet does briefly, when asked if the allegations against him impacted her career. "Yeah," she says. "Guilty by association. Guess that's what they call it, right?" The trailer closes by indicating she'll also talk about her infamous 2004 Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction. (Read more Janet Jackson stories.)