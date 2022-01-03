(Newser) – A cautionary tale out of New York City, where police say a 28-year-old man's attempt to avoid paying subway fare ended up killing him. The New York Post reports the man allegedly jumped the subway turnstile at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue station in Queens around 6:45am Sunday but landed on his head instead of his feet. The impact on the station's cement floor broke his neck, police say. NBC New York reports he was found unconscious, and EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. The incident was recorded on surveillance video. Sources tell PIX11 the video showed that man seemed inebriated, and HuffPost adds his foot reportedly caught as he jumped.

story continues below

It wasn't the only NYC subway-related death of the holiday weekend. On Friday afternoon, a 73-year-old man was electrocuted at the 125th Street subway station when he went onto the tracks to try to fetch some papers he had dropped. He came into contact with the third rail in the process, reports NBC New York. Meanwhile, the New York Daily News reports a 36-year-old was killed in the Bronx on Saturday after trying to save his friend. The two were at the Fordham Road station around 2:45am when the man's friend ended up on the tracks. The 36-year-old leaned off the platform and over the tracks to try to flag down the train and get it to stop, but he ended up getting hit. His friend was also hit by the slowing train but survived. (Read more freak accident stories.)