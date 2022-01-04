Looking for a Job? Check Out These Cities

(Newser) – New year, new career—or at least a gig that's better than the one you've got? If a more satisfying or better-paying job is on your list of 2022 goals, some cities may be better bets than others, according to WalletHub. The site looked at more than 180 of the country's largest cities, examining 31 metrics in two main categories: the job market—not only the opportunities themselves, but also such factors as average starting salaries, job security and satisfaction, and share of engaged workers—and socioeconomics, which includes everything from a city's median annual income and transportation costs to how family-friendly it is, how long it takes to get to work, and how affordable housing is. Columbia, Md., is the city with the brightest prospects for job seekers, per WalletHub's analysis. Read on to see what other cities made the top 10:

Columbia, Md. (No. 1 in "Socioeconomics" category) Salt Lake City (No. 1 in "Job Market" category) San Francisco Portland, Maine Austin, Texas Orlando, Fla. Seattle Scottsdale, Ariz. San Jose, Calif. Nashua, NH