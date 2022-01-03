On Jan. 6, Trump Will Once Again Claim Election Was Stolen

(Newser) – The one-year anniversary of the attempted insurrection at the US Capitol is coming up Thursday, and former President Donald Trump has plans. While a prayer service is going on at the Capitol, Trump will be at Mar-a-Lago, giving a news conference at which he plans to repeat the false claim that he won the 2020 presidential election, Politico reports. It was, of course, that claim that led to the Capitol attack in the first place, with his supporters breaching the Capitol to insist the election was stolen. And though, after that day, many predicted Trump's hold over the Republican party would loosen, Politico talks to many observers who say it has only tightened since then; nearly 75% of Republicans still believe voter fraud cost Trump the election. See its full story here or read on for more of the news surrounding the anniversary:

