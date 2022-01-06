(Newser) – Juggling work, family, and one's own health and fitness can be a daunting task, and the latter often takes a back seat to all other responsibilities. The pandemic has caused even more people to stay away from gyms and other indoor activities. But there are some cities where residents find it easier to stay active, and WalletHub has sussed them out. The site looked at the 100 most populated US cities, using nearly three dozen metrics in two main categories: sports and outdoors, which mainly looks at the per capita rate of various recreational options; and budget and participation, which looks at such factors as how much it costs to join a fitness center and the share of adults who are physically inactive. San Francisco tops the list as the most active city. Here are the best and worst:

Best Cities

San Francisco Chicago New York San Diego Honolulu (No. 1 in "Sports and Outdoors" category) Los Angeles Portland, Ore. Philadelphia Denver Seattle