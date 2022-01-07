US Hiring Misfires in December

(Newser) – The new monthly jobs figures are out for December, and they came in way under expectations. What's more, these stats are pulled from the first half of the month; in this case, that's before the omicron variant began surging in earnest, notes the AP.

Hiring: Employers added 199,000 jobs in December, well under expectations of 422,000, reports CNBC. The biggest gains came in the leisure and hospitality sectors, with 53,000 new jobs there.

Employers added 199,000 jobs in December, well under expectations of 422,000, reports CNBC. The biggest gains came in the leisure and hospitality sectors, with 53,000 new jobs there. The rate: Despite the missed expectations, the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.9% from 4.2%.

Despite the missed expectations, the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.9% from 4.2%. A record: The monthly figure is also below the 210,000 added in November, though it means that the US added a record number of jobs (about 6.5 million) for all of 2021, notes the Wall Street Journal. Still, the US is nearly 4 million jobs shy of pre-pandemic levels.

story continues below