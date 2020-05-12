NYT Writer Called Out 2 Big Names, Then Herself

(Newser) – New York Times food columnist Alison Roman has apologized to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo after she said she was horrified by their successes in the food industry. The cookbook author sat down with New Consumer to talk about new projects, including a cooking show she sold. But she said she wasn't interested in slapping her name on kitchen products like Kondo, who's launched KonMari.com, and Teigen, whose line of cooking utensils is sold by Target. Roman said Kondo had "sold out" with a venture "completely antithetical to everything she's ever taught you" about getting rid of clutter, per CNN. She said Teigen had "people running a content farm for her" on Instagram following her 2016 cookbook Cravings. "That horrifies me and it's not something that I ever want to do," Roman said.

In a Friday tweet, Teigen wrote that the comment "hit me hard" because she's a fan of Roman. "I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article," she wrote. Roman's apology came Monday. She said the "inexcusable and hurtful" comments stemmed from an "inability to appreciate my own success without comparing myself and knocking others down," per People. She added that as a "white woman who has and will continue to benefit from white privilege," she'd been blinded to the fact "that I had singled out two Asian women." "I know that our culture frequently goes after women, especially women of color, and I'm ashamed to have contributed to that," she continued. She also posted a shorter apology directly to Teigen, who responded with a thank-you message. (Read more apology stories.)

