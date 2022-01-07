Major Indexes End Lower Again

(Newser) – Stocks ended lower on Wall Street Friday and Treasury yields rose as investors anticipated the Federal Reserve will stay on course to raise interest rates as soon as March. The Dow fell 4 points to 36,231, the S&P 500 fell 19 points to 4,677, and the Nasdaq fell 144 points to 14,935. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury hit its highest level since COVID-19 began pummeling markets at the start of 2020. If the Fed does raise rates, it could help corral the high inflation sweeping the world, per the AP. But it would also mark an end to the conditions that have put financial markets in “easy mode” for many investors. “We’re just in a great amount of uncertainty around what the Fed is going to do,” said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management.