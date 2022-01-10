A Subscription for Taco Bell? It's Now a Thing

(Newser) – Could you eat a taco a day for a whole month? What if we said you could do so for just a ten-spot? If that thought (and price) appeals to you, there's a subscription you may want to check out, courtesy of Taco Bell. "Fans whose New Year's resolutions involve expressing their love for Taco Bell are in luck!" the fast-food chain owned by Yum Brands says in a release of its new Taco Lover's Pass, which "makes it easy to help consumers reach new heights of their fandom." CNET explains how to download the pass, which is only available through the Taco Bell app.

Once your subscription is in hand, you'll be able to order one of the restaurant's seven taco selections—including its Crunchy Taco, Soft Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos, the "supreme" version of those three tacos, and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco—each day for 30 days, for a grand total of around $10; the pass price may vary depending on location. CNET also does the math on how much you could potentially save: The site prices out the most expensive taco, the Doritos Locos Taco Supreme, at $2.69, so if you're the type who can scarf down one of those a day using the subscription service, you could save just over $70 over the 30- day subscription period.

Axios notes the expansion of subscriptions "into the drive-thru lane," with such services offering "a source of dependable revenue, loyalty, and data" for fast-food restaurants. "There's a lot of Americans eating fast food more than once a week, and if they see value in the subscription program, they will gladly subscribe," Adam Levinter, author of The Subscription Boom, tells the site. When Taco Bell did a test run of the pass in Tucson, Ariz., in September, one-fifth of the purchasers were first-timers to the Taco Bell Rewards Program, the release notes. "Tacos are in our DNA," says Zipporah Allen, the chain's chief digital officer. (Read more Taco Bell stories.)