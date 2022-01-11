In Europe, a Jarring Omicron Forecast

(Newser) – With omicron surging, the CDC may soon revamp its mask guidelines to encourage people to use N95 or KN95 masks instead of cloth ones, reports the Washington Post. However, the guidance is also expected to say that the best mask is any kind that can be worn correctly for as long as possible. The N95 masks—designed to filter 95% of particles—provide better filtration, but many people find them uncomfortable to wear all day. Masks with the KN95 designation aim to meet a similar Chinese standard, though the CDC has raised concerns that many on the market are counterfeit, notes the Post. More COVID coverage:

