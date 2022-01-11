Fauci Unloads on Rand Paul at Hearing

(Newser) – There's no love lost between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul, and that became abundantly clear as Fauci testified Tuesday before a Senate panel on the COVID crisis. During the Senate health committee hearing, Paul accused Fauci of mishandling the US epidemic in general and working to "smear" the reputations of scientists who disagree with him, reports Axios. At one point, Fauci asked to be able to speak without being interrupted, notes the Washington Post. He used the opportunity to lay into Paul and, among other things, accuse the senator trying to profit from the pandemic.

“Before he was accusing me of being responsible for the death of five—4 to 5 million people, which is really irresponsible. … What happens when he gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue is that all of a sudden, that kindles the crazies out there, and I have life—threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children with obscene phone calls because people are lying about me."

