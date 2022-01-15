Baldwin Gives Phone to Deputies in New York

(Newser) – Four weeks after a search warrant was issued, Alec Baldwin has complied with it by turning his cellphone over to sheriff's deputies. New Mexico authorities had sought the phone for their investigation of the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a film set there on Oct. 21. Santa Fe County Sheriff's officials had voiced frustration again on Thursday that Baldwin hadn't given them the phone, the Los Angeles Times reports. New Mexico officials were unable to compel the actor to turn over the iPhone because he'd gone back to New York, where he has several homes.

Baldwin, his lawyer, and New Mexico officials had been negotiating for weeks and have agreed on what information can be taken from the phone, which was given to a sheriff's department in New York along with the password, per Deadline. Suffolk County investigators will conduct the search, then pass the information to deputies in New Mexico. "Alec voluntarily provided his phone to the authorities this morning so they can finish their investigation," the actor's lawyer said Friday. "But this matter isn’t about his phone, and there are no answers on his phone." Baldwin "did nothing wrong," Dyer said. The actor's lawyer has said Baldwin has been cooperating with the investigation all along, (Read more Alec Baldwin stories.)