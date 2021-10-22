Alec Baldwin Fires Prop Gun That Kills Cinematographer

(Newser) – In a tragic accident Thursday, Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his new movie Rust that, somehow, killed the film's cinematographer and left the director injured. Authorities were called to the Bonanza Creek Ranch set Thursday afternoon; they airlifted Halyna Hutchins, 42, to a New Mexico hospital where she later died, People reports. Joel Souza, 48, also received emergency treatment for injuries that were initially described as critical; his current condition has not been made public, Deadline reports. The movie's production company says in a statement that the cast and crew are "absolutely devastated," and that production has been halted for an undetermined amount of time, the New York Times reports.

"There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks," Baldwin's rep says in a statement. Authorities are still investigating exactly what happened and what type of projectile was discharged. "Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released," a Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department official says. "No arrests or charges have been filed." Earlier in the day, Fox News reports, Baldwin had shared a photo of himself in full costume for the western, captioned, "Back to in person at the office. Blimey … it’s exhausting." The post has since been deleted. (Read more Alec Baldwin stories.)