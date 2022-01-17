Gay Icon Marlon Bundo, Mike Pence's Bunny, Has Died

(Newser) – One of the most famous rabbits in American political history has died, almost four years after he featured in two very different books. In 2018, Marlon Bundo was the main character in "Marlon Bundo's A Day in the Life of the Vice President" and other children's books written by Charlotte Bond Pence, daughter of former vice president Mike Pence, and illustrated by then-second lady Karen Pence. But he also became a gay rights icon with A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo, released by Last Week Tonight host John Oliver, the Guardian reports. Oliver—a frequent critic of Pence's opposition to gay rights—described the book as the story of a "very special boy bunny who falls in love with another boy bunny."

story continues below

The proceeds from Oliver's book went to LGBTQ causes including the Trevor Project suicide prevention effort. It hit the No. 1 spot on Amazon and even Pence's daughter bought a copy. She announced the death in a tweet Saturday, the Hill reports. "Somehow, you taught me how to always try to be kind first and never stop making an effort to get along," she wrote. "We had some wild times together and I’m forever grateful. Rest in sweet peace, little bunny." (Read more Mike Pence stories.)