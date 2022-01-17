Cowboys QB Under Fire for Post-Game Ref Comments

(Newser) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott might be taking more criticism for his comments following a loss on Sunday than for the game itself. Short version: Dallas fans thought the refs blew a call on the final play that cost them a chance to win. When informed that some people tossed trash at the referees, Prescott responded that it was a "credit to them." The remark isn't going over well:

Prescott "should be ashamed of himself," writes Jarrett Bell at USA Today. For "one of the NFL’s marquee headliners, a man who has almost always presented himself as a class act, to suddenly condone violence was so tacky."

story continues below