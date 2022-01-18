 
From Harry Potter to Weird Al Yankovic

Daniel Radcliffe will play parody musician in Roku's first biopic
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 18, 2022 12:53 PM CST
Daniel Radcliffe's New Role: Weird Al Yankovic
A 2016 photo of Daniel Radcliffe.   (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – Weird Al Yankovic is getting his very own biopic, and none other than Daniel Radcliffe will portray him, reports Deadline. The movie, called Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, is the first-ever biopic commissioned by the Roku Channel and will be streamed there exclusively, per Variety. The 62-year-old Yankovic, famous for his song parodies, is the best-selling comedy recording artist in history and has picked up five Grammys along the way. Only Michael Jackson and Madonna join him on the short list of artists to have scored a top 40 hit in each of the last four decades. Yankovic had a nice line on the choice of the Harry Potter actor to play him: “I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.” Production begins next month. (Read more Daniel Radcliffe stories.)

