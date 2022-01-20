Don't Worry, Missouri, the 'Joker' Is Not on the Lam

(Newser) – This week, people in Missouri got an emergency alert on their phones about a suspicious vehicle with the license plate "UKIDME." The message that buzzed on their phones read: “GOTHAM CITY MO PURPLE/GREEN 1978 DODGE 3700 GT MO UKIDME," per Fox News. There is no Gotham City in Missouri, but there is one in the fictional Batman universe, of course. And that helps explain what happened: The state Highway Patrol accidentally sent out a bogus alert about the infamous Joker while testing its system. The car described matches the one his crew drove in the 1989 Batman movie. The agency quickly sent out a follow-up alert telling people to disregard the first, reports the AP. (Read more strange stuff stories.)