6 Dead in 'Horrible Crime' in Milwaukee

(Newser) – Police in Milwaukee are investigating what Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson describes as a "horrible crime." Officers said they found five apparent homicide victims, four men and a woman, after they were called for a welfare check at a home Sunday afternoon, WISN 12 reports. The medical examiner said early Monday that the body of a sixth victim, a man, was found in the home overnight. Milwaukee Police Sgt. Efrain Cornejo tells the AP that autopsy results are pending, but investigators believe the victims were shot to death and are seeking "unknown suspects."

The names of the victims have not been released but the ages of three of the male victims have been given as 31, 42, and 43, reports the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Police say they do not believe there is a wider threat to the community. In a statement, Johnson said efforts to reduce violence will continue after the "horrific" crime. "It is important not to feel numbed by the ongoing violence in our community," the acting mayor added. "A horrible crime has again occurred, and it is not a movie or a fictional account. These victims died in our city, in one of our neighborhoods."

"This is ridiculous," Arnitta Holliman, director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention, said at a news conference Monday, per the Journal Sentinel. "I'm sorry, I don't know a better word to say," she said. "The community is tired. We are tired of seeing people's lives snuffed out too soon in preventable situations. This is absolutely preventable." Last year, the city had a record 197 homicides. (Read more Milwaukee stories.)