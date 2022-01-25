Mic Picks Up Biden Calling Fox Reporter a 'Stupid SOB'

(Newser) – A Fox News reporter received an answer with a personal touch Monday when he shouted a question at President Biden during a White House event. "Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?" Peter Doocy asked. "That's a great asset," Biden answered, the Hill reports. "More inflation. What a stupid son of a bitch." The sarcasm was wasted on Doocy, who said he didn't hear the comment. "Nobody has fact checked him yet and said it's not true," Doocy joked later on Fox.

Biden didn't seem to be addressing Doucy, per Politico, but it was hard to tell whether the president meant for everyone to hear or it was a hot-mic moment. He was speaking directly above his microphone at the time. Doocy has regularly sparred with Biden and press secretary Jen Psaki, but Biden had a similar reaction to a question from another Fox reporter last week about the standoff with Russia over Ukraine. "Why are you waiting on Putin to make the first move, sir?" Jacqui Heinrich asked, per Yahoo News. "What a stupid question," Biden said as reporters filed out. (Read more President Biden stories.)